Fresh feasibility study to develop 50 metre wide strip along ORR

The total strip of land acquired for development of ORR corridor is 122m in which 50m is being used for road development. 

Published: 24th November 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : After two consultancy studies for development of a 50 metre wide strip of land abutting Outer Ring Road (ORR) for optimum utilization, it is learnt that Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited is seeking to hire a consultant for preparing the feasibility report to develop the 50 metre stretch.The proposal also comes in the wake of L&T Ramboll submitting a final report three to four years ago and TNRDC, in association with CMDA, commissioned SOWIL Limited, to prepare the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for Chennai Outer Ring Road (ORR) in 2004.

The total strip of land acquired for development of ORR corridor is 122m in which 50m is being used for road development. Twenty-two metre strip of land between left and right carriageway is reserved for public transport corridor (PTC) and the remaining 50 metre wide strip on eastern side of ORR, is reserved for commercial developments as per the earlier plan of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The objective of the Larsen and Toubro and Ramboll study was to examine how the 50m strip of land adjoining the Chennai ORR, could be used and suggest appropriate uses. The report was against commercial development in the 50 metre-strip, considering the fact that the acquired land for ORR should be used primarily for meeting the passenger and freight demand of Chennai Metropolitan Area. 

Commercial developments will not only prevent the future transport infrastructure developments which are critical to support the population that is likely to settle along the ORR corridor but also will have adverse impacts such as congestion, accidents and indiscriminate growth of private vehicles in the absence of public transport system. 

However, residential and commercial developments are possible beyond the 122 metre-strip as the lands along the ORR are predominantly zoned for mixed residential and urbanisable lands, the report has observed.“The CMDA should initiate proactive measures to attract population and employment by planning residential and employment nodes along the ORR Corridor.

Higher FSI can be considered for 1 km on either side along the ORR to induce transit oriented developments. As ORR is a greenfield development, necessary infrastructure to support the higher FSI, can be planned and implemented, the report stated.However, it is not known why the present feasibility report is being proposed when ORR Project work is yet to be completed over legal issues over acquisition of land. Sources refused to divulge any information. 

The CMDA should initiate proactive measures to attract population and employment by planning residential and employment nodes along ORR Corridor. Higher FSI can be considered for 1 km on either side of ORR to induce transit oriented developments. As ORR is a greenfield development, infrastructure forhigher FSI, can be implementedL&T Ramboll’s final report

