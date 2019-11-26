Home Cities Chennai

Vehicles choke in North Chennai's Basin Bridge after recent traffic diversions 

The diversions were made after the demolition of the centuries-old-Elephant Gate Bridge, which began last week.

Published: 26th November 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles crawling on the Basin Bridge due to congestion on Monday

Vehicles crawling on the Basin Bridge due to congestion on Monday. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The congestion at  Basin Bridge in North Chennai  has turned worse due to the recent traffic diversions. 

The diversions were made after the demolition of the centuries-old-Elephant Gate Bridge, which began last week. Due to a tussle between the Southern Railways and TANGEDCO over shifting electric lines beneath the bridge,  the demolition was delayed for two years.

However, after both the parties arrived at a solution recently, it was decided that the Elephant Gate Bridge, located just adjacent to the Basin Bridge, will be demolished completely and reconstructed. 

Two years ago, owing to the bridge’s dilapidated condition, all the four-wheelers were diverted to Basin Bridge from the Elephant Gate bridge.  However, traffic on the Basin Bridge then was minimal as the motorbikes still used the Elephant Gate bridge to connect from Wall Tax Road to areas like Vepery, Choolai and Pulianthope.

But since last week, the Elephant Gate bridge was completely closed for even two-wheelers, which led to all the vehicles using the Basin Bridge. Daily, hundreds of vehicles heading to areas like Vepery, Perambur and Central Railway Station stand choked on the bridge like a blanket. 

According to the new traffic diversion plans by the city traffic police, vehicles heading to Demellows Road from Wall Tax Road can now use the Basin Bridge or take a 2 kilometers detour through Wall Tax Road (Central Station), take a right to Raja Muthiah and come back to Choolai. 

Vehicles from Demellows Road heading to Wall Tax Rod or Mint can use the Basin Bridge. Traffic police officials said this diversion will remain till the reconstruction of the bridge. 

Traffic personnel said this diversion has increased the vehicle density on the Basin Bridge. ‘‘At least 10,000 vehicles pass through the bridge during peak hours. It is beyond the capacity of the bridge can accommodate,’’ said a personnel. 

Commuters said that apart from private vehicles, share autos add to the existing traffic on the bridge. ‘‘Since the entrance to Basin Bridge Railway Station is right in the middle of the bridge, hundreds of share autos run and stop as they wish in every point on the bridge. This just brings down the flow of traffic,’’ said Suganthi R, a commuter. 

A few months ago, to curb traffic, new diversion plans were made by making the Basin Bridge Junction one way. Express reported on July on how this diversion too had become a failure. 

The vehicles from Wall Tax Road could not go directly to the Cochrane Basin (CB) Road to Korukkupet. Also, all vehicles from Mint, heading to the Basin Bridge have to take a longer route, entering Wall Tax Road and again joining the Basin Bridge Junction. This had caused a massive logjam further worsening the problem. 

Meanwhile, traffic police officials have no solution to this and said this inconvenience is temporary. Officials said there are not many options to look at, at the moment. ‘‘Only when the construction of the Elephant Gate Bridge is over, vehicles can be reverted to the normal state. Till then, this traffic diversion will remain.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Chennai Basin Bridge Elephant Gate bridge southern railways TANGEDCO Chennai Corporation Traffic snarl traffic jam vehicle pollution Chennai traffic
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp