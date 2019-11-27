Widening of OMR: petitioner told to approach forest dept for repair work

Home Cities Chennai

Thousands of IT employees from Kelambakkam, Kovalam, Thiruporur and neighbouring areas used the stretch between Mahabalipuram and Siruseri, he said.

An aerial view of the Old Mahabalipuram Road

An aerial view of the Old Mahabalipuram Road. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A resident of Kelambakkam who petitioned Chief Minister’s Special Cell requesting that widening of Siruseri - Mamallapuram section of Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) be expedited,  has received a response asking him to approach the district forest officer, Kancheepuram, for further repair works.  In his online complaint to the cell, Raj Paneerselvam of Kelambakkam had stated that OMR, which starts at Madhya Kailash, was converted into six-lane up to Siruseri. However, beyond that the road up to Mahabalipuram was in a bad shape and had not been widened.

Thousands of IT employees from Kelambakkam, Kovalam, Thiruporur and neighbouring areas used the stretch between Mahabalipuram and Siruseri, he said. Absence of median and lack of street lights made the stretch unsafe for the public. He also sought erection of high beam tower lights at junctions on the stretch.

In its response, the Highways department said the petitioner had requested repair of road to Siruseri via Thazhambur and Pudupakkam on Vandalur - Kelambakkam road. “Since this stretch is in condition, the petitioner is requested to approach District Forest Officer, Kancheepuram, for repairing the remaining portion of the road,” the response said.

Pannerselvam said none of the officials- the CM’s Cell, Kancheepuram collector, Sipcot administration and highways-had neither read the request nor the response. “My petition has requested widening OMR between Siruseri and Mamallapuram. The officials have not shown any interest to complaints received by CM’s cell.” State highways officials could not be reached.

