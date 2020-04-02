STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saving lives not so safe anymore? Blood donors seek passes

Many donors are reluctant to step out due to the lockdown, fearing assault by police before they can explain themselves.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now, blood donors want government passes to reach hospitals and make life-saving contribution. Many donors are reluctant to step out due to the lockdown, fearing assault by police before they can explain themselves.

However, the postponement of non-emergency surgeries has reduced the blood requirement during lockdown. “Every day we have been getting emergency requirement from various hospitals,” says Srivatsa Vema, a Platelet Club member.

“There was a need for white blood cell component at a cancer hospital. When I was taking the donor two days ago, we were stopped by police. We had to show the requirement message and call the blood bank people. After multiple calls they let us go. So, many hesitate to come out,” says P Krishna, a donor.

