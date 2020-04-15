Cafe owners distribute food in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nungambakkam-based David Lazarus and Jay Shah, who run a restaurant by the name Kafe Latte, decided to do something for the needy when the lockdown was declared. They raised funds with contributions from friends and, from the second day of the lockdown, they have been serving water bottles and biscuits to the homeless. Slowly, they also started serving food and covered even areas like Purasawalkam, Anna Nagar, Chinthadripet, Parry’s and Central.

Every day, they prepared 560 packets of food, which was cooked at their restaurants, and distributed it along with a water bottle. With the government banning distribution of cooked food, they are planning to talk to police and Corporation officials and engage them in distributing food to the homeless and needy.