STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sub-ordinate courts need a tech push

In most of the cases, the police are now just turning away complaints, since judicial procedures have become difficult during the lockdown, said Kannadasan, referring to a domestic violence case.

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Madras High Court is trying to overcome challenges posed by the lockdown  by making use of technologies like video conferencing to hear urgent petitions, sub-ordinate courts across Tamil Nadu are being left behind.

With not much facilites to run business in these tough times, these courts have seen a huge pile up in the number of criminal cases, bail applications and other pending important matters.

“District courts are the worst affected. Cases at various levels with significant judgments are pending. Only Magistrate courts that have video conferencing facilities are hearing bail applications, however in most of the cases, they too don’t work,” V Kannadasan, an advocate at the Madras High Court told Express.

‘Can’t attend everyone’

After several online bail applications went pending, the principal judge, in a circular issued in March said, reply to each mail is not possible due to the lack of supporting staff, and that all applications were kept pending for consideration.

In most of the cases, the police are now just turning away complaints, since judicial procedures have become difficult during the lockdown, said Kannadasan, referring to a domestic violence case. “Sub-ordinate courts should be improved infrastructurally as well as technologically, for the effective functioning of the judiciary,” he said. Another advocate S Arul said, “The Goondas panel has not met ever since the lockdown was imposed. People now confined in prison can very well be classified under illegal detention.”

With the lockdown being extended, and the HC calling for cancellation of vacation, the Bar council of TN and Puducherry has strongly batted for technological advances in sub courts. In a detailed letter to the Chief Justice of Madras HC, PS Amalraj, the Bar Council chairman, sought extending of video conferencing facility to all sub-ordinate courts during this pandemic period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp