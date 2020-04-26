Agarwal community donates relief materials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 1,200 families from the Agarwal community in Chennai have distributed over 1,200 ration kits worth Rs 72 lakh, according to a statement issued by a representative of the community.

The ration kits are distributed in areas like Redhills, Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, Vyasarpadi, Ambattur, Ponneri, Avadi, Madhavarm, Thiruttani and in the remote villages of Chengalpet and Tiruvallur districts, with the help of district authorities and volunteers, the statement said, adding that the community has also made a contribution of Rs 32 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Rs 72 lakh worth of ration kits were distributed in areas, including Redhills, Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar and Tiruvottiyur