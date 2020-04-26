COVID-19: 15 members of the same family test positive in Chennai after holding prayer amid lockdown

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the time of COVID-19 pandemic, a family in Chennai's Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone held a prayer meeting. Fifteen of them now have been tested positive on Saturday.

According to Corporation officials, the source is suspected to be a couple among them who are sanitary workers. All of them are below 40 years of age, said an official.

The family members reside in different floors of a three-storey building and the prayer meet was held at the ground floor recently.

"Investigations are still on as to whether people from outside the family were present at the meeting but so far, we have traced the family members," said a Corporation official.

On Saturday alone, a total of 25 people in the Thiru vi Ka Nagar zone of the Chennai Corporation tested positive for the virus, taking the total confirmed cases in the zone to 80. Royapuram, the zone that has been most affected by the virus so far recorded 4 new cases on Saturday and has a total of 137 confirmed cases, according to data released by the city corporation.

Tondiarpet has a total of 64 confirmed cases so far and Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones have 43,54 and 53 confirmed cases respectively.

The total number of confirmed cases in the city corporation limits stood at 495 as on Saturday with 43 cases recorded on Saturday alone.