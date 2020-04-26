STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: 15 members of the same family test positive in Chennai after holding prayer amid lockdown

According to Corporation officials, the source is suspected to be a couple among them who are sanitary workers. All of them are below 40 years of age, said an official.

Published: 26th April 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the time of COVID-19 pandemic, a family in Chennai's Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone held a prayer meeting. Fifteen of them now have been tested positive on Saturday.

According to Corporation officials, the source is suspected to be a couple among them who are sanitary workers. All of them are below 40 years of age, said an official.

The family members reside in different floors of a three-storey building and the prayer meet was held at the ground floor recently.

"Investigations are still on as to whether people from outside the family were present at the meeting but so far, we have traced the family members," said a Corporation official.

On Saturday alone, a total of 25 people in the Thiru vi Ka Nagar zone of the Chennai Corporation tested positive for the virus, taking the total confirmed cases in the zone to 80. Royapuram, the zone that has been most affected by the virus so far recorded 4 new cases on Saturday and has a total of 137 confirmed cases, according to data released by the city corporation.

Tondiarpet has a total of 64 confirmed cases so far and Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones have 43,54 and 53 confirmed cases respectively.

The total number of confirmed cases in the city corporation limits stood at 495 as on Saturday with 43 cases recorded on Saturday alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Chennai coronavirus Chennai lockdown
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp