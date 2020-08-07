STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 10. Here's the list of areas

The power supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Published: 07th August 2020 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Power supply, Electricity

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply would be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Monday.

The power supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

In the areas of Injambakkam: VGP Layout Part-I, Uthandi Village, Raguvaran Salai, Srinivasan Avenue.

In the areas of Adyar Chinnamalai: Rengarajapuram, Srinagar Colony, South Avenue, North Mada Street, Anna University.

In the areas of Velachery West: Part of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Murugu Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Sankaran Nagar, Gomathy Nagar.

In the areas of Velachery and Central: Part of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Part of 100 Feet Bye Pass Road, Dhandeeswaram Colony, Trowpathy Amman Koil Street, Lakshmipuram, Janakpuri Street, Gandhi Salai, East Mada Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanthi Street, Ravi Street and Shanthi Street.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai power shutdown current cut
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp