Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 10. Here's the list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply would be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Monday.

The power supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

In the areas of Injambakkam: VGP Layout Part-I, Uthandi Village, Raguvaran Salai, Srinivasan Avenue.

In the areas of Adyar Chinnamalai: Rengarajapuram, Srinagar Colony, South Avenue, North Mada Street, Anna University.

In the areas of Velachery West: Part of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Murugu Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Sankaran Nagar, Gomathy Nagar.

In the areas of Velachery and Central: Part of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Part of 100 Feet Bye Pass Road, Dhandeeswaram Colony, Trowpathy Amman Koil Street, Lakshmipuram, Janakpuri Street, Gandhi Salai, East Mada Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanthi Street, Ravi Street and Shanthi Street.