Family courts in Madras HC complex resume works in full swing

Published: 10th August 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a hiatus, family courts inside the High Court complex have begun functions in full swing adapting to the lockdown relaxations. The courts have resumed provision of certified order copies and judgments to litigants and advocates, and counters have been set up for the same.

The Principal Family Court, in a circular, notified that drop boxes and counters were set up near the Esplanade Police Station gate of the High Court complex. According to the circular, applicants should mention the court number, case file name, mobile number and e-mail address in the case files before submitting them in the drop box. Once the case files are received, an SMS will be sent to the applicant.

Family court copy application forms and court fee receipts for obtaining judgment copies are placed near the dropbox. When the copies are ready, an SMS will be sent to the applicants and they can pick it up from the counter from 10.30 am till 1.30 pm on all weekdays. Advocates can also collect the copies on behalf of their clients by producing proper ID papers.

TAGS
family court Madras High Court lockdown COVID-19 Chennai coronavirus
