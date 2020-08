Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 12. Here's the list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance, the power supply will be suspended in some parts of Chennai city between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday (August 12). Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

The details of the areas as follows:

In the areas of Avadi Kovil Thagai: Kalaignar Nagar, Kovilpathgai Main Road, Part of Poompozhil Nagar, Kannadapalayam, Mettu Street, Bharathi Nagar, Sundararaja Perumal Koil Area and Swami Nagar.

In the areas of Red Hills and Sholavaram: Siruniyam, Parthasarathi Nagar, Nallur, Sholavaram, Sembulivaram and Kottaimedu.

In the areas of Neelankarai: Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Karpagavinayagar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Bharathi Street, Anna Street, Narayana Nagar and Gopinath Avenue.

In the areas of Ayappakam: TNHB 608 Flat, Ayapakkam Main Road, TNHB 336 Flat, TNHB Phase-III Kalaivanar Nagar Road, TG Anna Nagar, KK Road, Ambattur Vanagaram Road, Athipetkuppam, Vanniar Street and Ragavendra Street.

In the areas of Avadi Kamaraj Nagar: Kamaraj Nagar 4 Street, Ashok Niranjan Nagar, Avadi TNHB area,Vasantham Nagar, PH Road, Ram Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, TNHB Fire Station Road, Avadi Market, Kumaran Nagar, MGR Road and NM Road.

In the areas of Adyar Indira Nagar: L B Road Appasamy Flat, 2nd Avenue Indira Nagar, Kasthuribai Nagar 5th West Street, Ranganathapuram South, Kamaraj Nagar 13 West one side, Kamaraj Nagar 5th Main Road.

In the areas of Velachery East and Central: Part of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Part of 100 Feet Bye Pass Road, Dhandeeswaram Colony, Trowpathy Amman Koil Street, Lakshmipuram, Janakpuri Street, Gandhi Salai, East Mada Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanthi Street, Ravi Street, Santhi Street.

In the areas of Besant Nagar: Rukumani Street (half), 29th Cross Street (half), Tiger Varathacheri Road, Tiger Varathacheri Street Extension (half), MGR Road (half), Beach Road (half), Arundale Beach Road (half), Gangai Street (half), Pari Street (half), Ashtalakshmi Garden (half), Upper Street and Kambar Street (half).

In the areas of Adyar Sastri Nagar: Kamarajar Salai, Kumaraguru 1 to 4th Street, Jeevanantham Street, Sriram Nagar, Valmiki Street, Balu Street, Cholapuram, Part of Kalachetra Road.

In the areas of Sembium: T H Road,Teachers Colony, Muthumariamman Koil Street, Kauveri Salai, M H Road, Chinna Kuzhandhai Street (1 to 4), Raja Street, SSV Kovil Street, Kamaraj Salai, GNT Road Part, Gandhi Nagar St (1 to 4), Jambuli Street, Kattabomman Main Road, Kattabomman Street (1 to 9), R V Nagar, Seetharaman Nagar, Kamaraj Salai, Street, Mary’s Road, KKR Avenue, Pallavan Salai, TVK Nagar (Part), Gowthamapuram Housing Board, Jawahar Street, Rani Ammayar Street, MPC Street, E B Road, Singara Mudali Street, Indira Nagar West, Chinnathamburan Street, KKR Nagar, Ambakkar Nagr, Mictic Colony, Kannabiraan Kovil Street, Talco Leather Estate, Jambuli Colony, KKR Town and Garden, Palaniyappa Nagar, Thapal Petti, Veerapandian Street, Kamarajar Nagar (1 to 9), Gandhiji Street (1 to 7), Renukkamman Kovil Street (1 to 5), MPM Street, B B Road, Nelvayal Road, Perambur High Road, Pandiyan Street, Francis Colony, KKR Nagar, Sathyaraj Nagar, Maduma Nagar, Ramana Nagar, Kakanji Colony and Nagar, Simpson Group of Company, SSV Koil Street, Erunchancherry., Paper Mills Road, Periyar Nagar (Vysarpadi).

In the areas of Thiruvanmiyur: 4th Main Road Kamaraj Nagar, PTC Depot, Thiruvalluvar Salai, 10 to 21 East Street, Kamaraj Nagar, South Avenue, and Mangaleri, said the statement from Tangedco.