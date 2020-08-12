STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why you must avoid using talcum powder

Talcum powder is widely used in cosmetic products such as baby powder, and adult body and facial powders.

Published: 12th August 2020 06:45 AM

By Dr Deepika Lunawat
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Talcum powder is widely used in cosmetic products such as baby powder, and adult body and facial powders. A number of other consumer products are made from talc, a mineral mainly made up of magnesium, silicon and oxygen. In its natural form, some talc contains asbestos, a substance known to cause cancer.

Talcum powder lawsuits and asbestos-tainted products have raised safety concerns. Talc is widely used in make-up products to give it a silky texture for the ease of application. It also absorbs oil, preventing the caking up of make-up.

Talc is innocuous to the skin, lest applied to open wounds, which can then lead to infection or irritation. Talc that has asbestos is generally accepted as being carcinogenic on inhalation. Many studies prove the causal association of asbestos with ovarian and other cancers.

Respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis, and talcosis can occur with talc inhalation. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends against using talcum in babies during diaper change because its small particles can end up inside the lung causing respiratory issues.

Sweating and body odour
Sweating is a physiological mechanism, which helps in regulating the body temperature. Excessive sweating is called hyperhidrosis which can be hereditary or due to other causes, including pregnancy, diabetes, thyroid disorder, obesity, fever, anxiety, heart attack, heat exhaustion, menopause, HIV and Lymphomas.

Body odour is caused by bacteria breaking down the sweat which worsens with exercise, hot weather, hormonal changes, obesity and certain medications. It can be controlled by maintaining personal hygiene, bathing twice a day with an antibacterial soap, shaving the armpits regularly and using antiperspirants or deodorants. One must also wear clean, loose cotton clothes, stay hydrated, consume a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and manage stress levels to control body odour.

Avoiding greasy food, caffeine, alcohol, a diet high in spices, onion, and garlic helps. If the condition persists, despite having a following a healthy lifestyle, it is recommended to visit your doctor to understand the underlying cause of the issue. There are certain medical disorders associated with strange smells, (although rare) such as liver disease, diabetes, kidney failure and Phenylketonuria.

Alternatives to talcum

  • White Kaolin clay: Used in deodorants, facial masks, scrubs and soaps, it is one of the best bases for many baby powders. It is the mildest of all clays and does not draw oil from the skin. It can be suitable for all skin types.
  • Cornstarch powder: Derived from oat, corn, rice or wheat flour, it has a soothing effect on the skin and helps keep it dry by absorbing oil and wetness. It is used in cosmetic creams and make-up as a thickening agent.
  • Dried herbs & essential oils: Invest in chamomile, calendula blossoms, lavender buds, rose petals or tea tree oil, which can be added to feel fresh and relaxed. Indulge in a bath or add them to your moisturising routine using any of these ingredients to get the best of its benefits.
  • Baking soda: Baking soda reduces body odours by cutting down its acidity and drying it up.
  • DIY deodorant: Make a smooth paste with four tablespoons of coconut oil, four tablespoons of cornstarch, two tablespoons of baking soda and 12 drops of an essential oil of your choice. Mix in all the ingredients evenly and let it rest in a jar until it thickens. Once it reaches a thick consistency, this natural deodorant can be used.

The author is Consultant, Dermatology/Cosmetology, Fortis Malar Hospital

