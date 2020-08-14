Centre to soon publish EIA in Tamil

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has informed the Madras High Court that the Tamil translation of the draft Environmental Impact Assessment notification was ready and would be published soon. Additional Solicitor General R Shankaranarayanan informed the two-member bench of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha that an affidavit would be submitted after obtaining the necessary instructions from the authorities concerned.

The ASG also said, “The central government is facing multiple litigations in connection to the EIA in various high courts. The government has also moved a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court.” The plea pertains to Meenavar Nala Sangam (fishermen welfare association) seeking direction to the government to translate the draft EIA 2020 notification into local language and provide sufficient time to make objections.