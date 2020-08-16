STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Over 1,000 auto drivers pushed out of work’

Drivers take up jobs like selling vegetables, milk or fish to eke out a living; they allege that the government also left them in dark without offering any monetary support

An auto at a covid care centre gets disinfected in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “At least 1,000 auto-rickshaw drivers across the State have changed profession and begun selling vegetables, milk or fish for a living,” rued M Sivaji, general secretary, CITU Auto Federation, adding that autos are turning into push carts in the State.  

With schools, colleges and most offices closed, there has not been much demand for autos. These drivers lament that the government too has not offered any monetary support. According to Sivaji, in Tamil Nadu, there are 2,85,000 autos and the Rs 2,000 aid, which the government announced for auto drivers has only been provided to 7,000-odd drivers.

The relief amount was given only to those who have a membership in Social Welfare Board. But, only 24,000 of the 45,000 drivers, who had membership in the board, have renewed their membership. “I have been driving an auto for the past 21 years and never faced such a situation in my life. While the neighbouring States’ governments have been supporting auto drivers, nothing has been done in Tamil Nadu.

Fed up after waiting for so long, I began to sell vegetables in July. I didn’t even know anything about the trade, but when I began to do this business, I came across many auto drivers like me who are now selling dry fish, fruits or vegetables. We are certainly not happy with this job, but are forced to do something for a living,” said A Karimulla from Tiruvallur.

Concurring, Arul Raj, an auto driver from Perambur said, “As against the usual Rs 15,000 that I earn per month, I was not even able to earn Rs 200 per day during the lockdown. With rising fuel prices, we are only facing losses when we drive the auto. I am trying my hands at selling fish. I go from street to street in my auto, selling the day’s catch I buy from a local market.” KK Senthil, an auto driver from Chennai said there have been instances of drivers burning their autos out of frustration. 

Autorickshaw chennai auto driver lockdown
