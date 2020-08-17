Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 18. Here's the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The power supply would be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Tuesday. The supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed, said a statement from Tangedco.

Here are the areas to be affected:

Parts of Palavakkam: Ambedkar Nagar (Canal Puram), Govindan Nagar 1st to 7th Street, (Vaiko Salai), Maniammai Street, (Canal Road, M.G.R. Nagar 1st to 3rd Street), Kolavizhiamman Nagar 1st to 15th Street, Krishna Nagar 1st to 8th Street, Periyar Salai (Full Part) Gandhi Nagar 1st to 4th Street, Kandasamy Nagar, 8th to 10th Street Periyar Salai Full Part, Pachaiyappan Street 1st to 11th Street, DSG Nagar 1st to 4th Street.

Parts of Adyar: Gandhi Mandapam Road, Naidu Street, Kottur Garden, Kottur 4th Main Road, River View Road, Navab Garden, Kotturpuram Housing Board, Pumping Station, Science City.