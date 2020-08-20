Chennai police to stick challans on vehicles violating parking rules

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to avoid the tussle between public and police personnel, the Chennai city police has decided to stick the challan on vehicles violating the 'no parking' rule. The violators can pay the fine through Paytm or website or through e-seva centers. The challans will have the QR code to enable online payment.

The press release from the traffic police department said that though e-challan distribution is already underway, there were circumstances where the public and police are involved in an argument while issuing challans. "Some use their political influence and threaten personnel on duty," read the press statement.

Speaking to Express, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N Kannan, said that its an effort to reduce the traffic police and public interactions on road so as to avoid unnecessary tussle. "Many times people visiting the shop park their vehicles right in front of the shop and later argue with police. To avoid such incidents the fine challan will be stuck on the vehicle and the violator can later pay through e-portals," said Kannan.

The challan will have a QR code and the website to pay the challan. The public can pay through Paytm or through the website using their ATM cards. "If the public finds it difficult they can approach an e-seva center which will assist in paying the challan," said Kannan.

If the police issues the challan for court appearance the violator will receive a message from the court for which he has to respond. If failed to pay the fine, the amount will be added to the registration certificate attached to the vehicle. The pending amount will be hindrance when the person renews his insurance or buys a new vehicle.

People can check if their vehicle has a pending penalty fee on the m-parivahan or GCTP app.