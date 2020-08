Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 26, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday between 9 am and 2 pm. It will be restored earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule, said Tangedco in a statement.

In the areas of Indira Nagar: Kasturi Bai Nagar 2nd to 5th Main Road, Nehru Nagar 1st to 4th Main Road, Dhanalakshmi Avenue, Kasturi Bai Nagar 2nd and 3rd Cross Street, Sardar Patel Road (One Part), B.V Nagar 1st and 2nd Street, Anna Avenue.

In the areas of Injambakkam: VGP Layout Part-I, Uthandi Village, Raguvaran Salai, Srinivasan Avenue, VGP Layout Part-II.

In the areas of Avadi: Sridevi Vaishnavi Nagar, Devi Nagar, Cholan Nagar, Cholambedu Main Road, Sri Nagar Colony, Thamarai Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar and J.B Nagar.

In the areas of Velachery Central: Part of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Part of 100 Feet Taramani Link Road, Sarathy Nagar, Seetharam Nagar, SPIC Nagar, Part of 100 Feet Taramani Link Road, LIC Colony, Tansi Nagar, Dhandeeswaram Nagar.

In the areas of Manali: MMDA Phase-I & II, Elanthanoor, Sadaiyankuppam, 200 Feet Road, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Vaikkadu Village and Sathangadu Steel Yard.