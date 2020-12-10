Road caves in at Nanganallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A portion of Nanganallur First Main Road caved in on Wednesday evening, causing traffic congestion for a few hours.

A Chennai Metro Water official confirmed that the road caved in due to a broken pipe underneath that was seeping for a long time. He assured repair works will be completed by Thursday afternoon.

“We suddenly heard a loud noise and thought an accident had taken place. But when we came out, we saw a huge hole on the road. However, no vehicle was damaged.

Soon, officials and police came to the spot,” said P Ramakrishnan, a local. P Sarathy, another resident said, as the road started caving in, auto drivers from the stand nearby realised and stopped traffic, which helped prevent accidents.