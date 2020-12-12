Chennai peripheral ring road resettlement plan to cost Rs 356 crore

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the announcement of 133.65km Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, which was to be built at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore in 2017, the project is now being funded in packages with the first phase being taken up by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the main conduit for Japan’s overseas development aid, and the second and third phase by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The stretch, from Ennore Port to Poonjeri Junction in Mamallapuram, is being completed in five phase with the first phase likely to start from first or second quarter of the next year with changes in alignment. The 25km phase-1 project from Northern Port Acess Road to Egmore is being implemented with the financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Meanwhile, the State has come out with a Ressetlement Plan for the 26 km Second phase, which starts from National Highway 16 near Thatchur and ends at State Highway 57 near Keelanur Village. The entire stretch is a new formation and passes through 17 revenue villages, spread across three Taluks of Thiruvallur District.

A total of 1022 agricultural landowners will be affected with the acqusition of 150 hectares of private land and 33.44 hectares of government land for the second phase of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) funded Chennai Peripheral Ring Road. The total resettlement cost for the project is Rs 356 crore.

The project will lead to the improvement of road connectivity to the Ennore port and the industries along the project area. The improved connectivity between the industries in the region and the port will facilitate faster movement of goods and material and movement of coal from the port to the coal based-power plants, an official source said.

The land acquisition would impact 1022 agricultural landowners and 113 structures comprising of 97 residences, three commercial, two residences cum commercial, eight kiosks and three minor impacted “others” category of structures such as compound wall and abandoned building. The 113 structures getting affected include 68 structures belonging to title holders and 45 structures belonging to non-titleholders.

Official sources told Express that measures were taken to minimize adverse involuntary resettlement impacts by shifting the alignment behind the existing settlement along SH-57 for about 6.3 km and thereby reducing significant impact to residential structures along this stretch. The project will impact three tribal families and 52 Narikorava families who will be losing their place of residence.

An Official source said the resettlement plan addresses social issues arising out of acquisition of land and other assets, removal of squatters and encroachments resulting in social or economic displacement to families, individuals, community, either direct or indirect and is in compliance with state and central legislation. It is learnt that a consultant is being roped in for Resettlement Plan Implementation Support.

“The task will include final verification of affected families, consultations, establishment of support mechanisms and deliver the rehabilitation assistance as per the resettlement plan provisions and to ensure that the affected families receive all the entitlements as per this resettlement planning framework,” the source said.