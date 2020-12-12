Visit for back-breaking rollercoaster rides!

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the recent rain spell coming to an end, motorists plying through Basin Bridge Road to Pulianthope and Veppery are heaving a sigh of relief. Reason being they are now able to evade potholes. Till two days ago, the potholes at the Pulianthope Junction on the Basin Bridge Road was filled with water.

While it has dried up now, the road is filled with just stones, potholes and gravel make riding on this stretch a backbreaking experience. Commuters said the road is in the same condition for more than a year. “It connects areas like Central, Veppery, Purasawalkam and Vyasarpadi. It’s a busy stretch,” said Raghavan G, a commuter. Just 100 metres away from Pulianthope Junction, Elephant Gate Road looks equally bad.

No asphalt can be seen in road while several parts of the road has been dug up for sewage-related works. Sudhir Lal, a merchant in the area, said the road has not been relaid for a long time and it is just gravel and sand. “The sewage works was completed weeks ago and still the road has not been relaid,” he said.

Next to that is the Raja Mathiah Road connecting Veppery and the busy road has a massive pothole right at the beginning. Since railway authorities are re-constructing the Elephant Gate Bridge, vehicles are being diverted through Basin Bridge.

This has resulted in overflow of traffic through above-mentioned roads. Express had written about this same stretch being in a battered state in December last year, but nothing has changed. Corporation officials said plans to relay these roads were finalised in early 2020 but was halted due to Covid. “The works may begin soon,” an official said.