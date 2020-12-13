STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Gold was kept in premises of Surana, clarifies CBI

The CBI, in a statement, said, “it is clarified that the CBI searched buildings of Surana Corporation limited, NSC Bose Road, Chennai, and prepared a search list.

Published: 13th December 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has ordered an internal inquiry by a senior officer over the “unaccounted 103 kg of gold,” which was kept in the vaults of Surana after being sealed by the investigating agency. The CBI, in a statement, said, “it is clarified that the CBI searched buildings of Surana Corporation limited, NSC Bose Road, Chennai, and prepared a search list. It mentioned that 400.47 kg gold has been inventoried and kept in safe vaults of Surana, sealed in presence of independent witnesses and the MD of Surana Corporation and its officials.

As per the directions of High Court, the vaults were opened in the presence of official liquidators, officials belonging to six banks and independent wi tnesses and inspected from February 27, 2020 to February 29, 2020 to hand over the gold to the lender banks of Surana Corporation. The seals affixed on the vaults were found intact. However, the gold weighed only 296.66 kg.

As the discrepancy between the quantity mentioned in the search memo and as per the weight came to notice, the CBI promptly ordered an internal inquiry by a senior officer to look into the role of its officials, if any.” “It is also clarified that the inventorised gold was not kept in Malkhana of the CBI. Rather, it was in the premises of Surana under the seal,” the statement said.

While the inquiry was on, the petition was filed in the High Court, and accordingly, the court ordered a CB-CID probe into the matter. “CBI’s internal enquiry continues and if any adverse role of any CBI official surfaces, strict action will be taken against the person” the statement said.

“The High Court has observed that the CBI, under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, does not have authority to register a theft case which falls within the domain of the local police. The case will be registered by CB-CID of the State and investigation will be conducted by an officer of the rank of SP in the CB-CID,” the CBI said in the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp