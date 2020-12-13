Gold was kept in premises of Surana, clarifies CBI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has ordered an internal inquiry by a senior officer over the “unaccounted 103 kg of gold,” which was kept in the vaults of Surana after being sealed by the investigating agency. The CBI, in a statement, said, “it is clarified that the CBI searched buildings of Surana Corporation limited, NSC Bose Road, Chennai, and prepared a search list. It mentioned that 400.47 kg gold has been inventoried and kept in safe vaults of Surana, sealed in presence of independent witnesses and the MD of Surana Corporation and its officials.

As per the directions of High Court, the vaults were opened in the presence of official liquidators, officials belonging to six banks and independent wi tnesses and inspected from February 27, 2020 to February 29, 2020 to hand over the gold to the lender banks of Surana Corporation. The seals affixed on the vaults were found intact. However, the gold weighed only 296.66 kg.

As the discrepancy between the quantity mentioned in the search memo and as per the weight came to notice, the CBI promptly ordered an internal inquiry by a senior officer to look into the role of its officials, if any.” “It is also clarified that the inventorised gold was not kept in Malkhana of the CBI. Rather, it was in the premises of Surana under the seal,” the statement said.

While the inquiry was on, the petition was filed in the High Court, and accordingly, the court ordered a CB-CID probe into the matter. “CBI’s internal enquiry continues and if any adverse role of any CBI official surfaces, strict action will be taken against the person” the statement said.

“The High Court has observed that the CBI, under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, does not have authority to register a theft case which falls within the domain of the local police. The case will be registered by CB-CID of the State and investigation will be conducted by an officer of the rank of SP in the CB-CID,” the CBI said in the release.