'Good to be back': Chennai beaches reopen after eight months to a rousing welcome

People from all age groups headed back.  A group of college students was spotted celebrating the birthday of their friend by cutting a cake at the beach. 

Published: 14th December 2020 06:42 PM

Marinabeach

Joy is a walk along the beach road! (Photo | R Sathish Babu, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The reopening of the Chennai beaches on Monday after eight months of Coronavirus lockdown was greeted with a rousing welcome by people who thronged the shores early in the morning as well as in the evening. 

Due to the spurt in Covid cases, the city beaches were out of bounds for the public since March. 

On Monday, in a sight to behold, there was hardly any garbage spotted atMarina Beach and the sands looked golden in color. Sanitary staff workers though continued to keep a hawk's eye and were removing even small wrappers lying around. 

People from all age groups headed back.  A group of college students was spotted celebrating the birthday of their friend by cutting a cake at the beach. 

Many at the beach wasted no time in jumping into the water for a swim. Sharath G (29), who had come along with his four friends, said they were happy that Marina had been reopened as this was their hangout spot for many years. 

"We have been coming here casually almost every week for years, especially for the fast-food stalls on the beach. It is good to be back, and coming on the first day, we get to see how clean the beach is," he said. 

The Chennai Corporation had deployed four automated garbage removing trucks at Marina. Officials said the truck would suck in and remove even very minute garbage particles. 

ALSO READ | 33 more test positive for Covid 19 as total number crosses 100 in IIT Madras campus

A Corporation official overseeing the operation said it is important to ensure that the beaches remain this clean every day and this could only happen with everybody's cooperation.

"These machines will operate every day here but people too must continue to maintain the beach this way," officials said. 

With the crowds returning, beach vendors were also a happy lot. 

Shanthi G, one of the fast-food vendors at Marina, said she couldn't wait to resume operations. "We have not earned even one rupee since March. We are glad the beach has opened," she said. 

Fun activities such as shooting games, merry-go-round too are expected to resume. 

Meanwhile, along the Marina service road, hundreds of differently-abled people staged a protest seeking a hike in their monthly pension. 

The protesters wanted the government to increase their monthly pension from Rs. 1500 to Rs 5000. Senior cops held discussions with the protestors and promised to arrange a meeting at the Secretariat with the relevant authorities. 

Police officials too were deployed at the beach to ensure social distancing norms were followed and to help avoid overcrowding. 
 

