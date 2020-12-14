Potholes near Basin Bridge fixed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after Express reported about the bad road near the Basin Bridge in North Chennai, the Corporation swung into action and fixed the potholes in certain stretches.

On Sunday, the potholes in the Raja Muthiah Salai were set right while the civic body has begun road relaying work in the Basin Bridge Road as well.

Officials said that relaying works in the whole stretch and adjoining roads would be completed by the end of this month.

Express had reported that commuters faced difficulties navigating through the roads next to Basin Bridge as they were filled with potholes, gravels and stones.