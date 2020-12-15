Actor Chitra’s husband held for abetting suicide 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Nazarathpet police on Monday arrested husband of the deceased actor Chitra, on charges of abetment of suicide. A police officer privy to the investigation said, Hemanth Ravi, a businessman, was remanded in judicial custody at the Ponneri jail.

“Based on the outcome of the investigation carried out for the past few days, we have slapped Section 306 of the IPC against Hemanth,” the officer told Express. It may be noted that the action was taken on the same day when Regional Divisional Officer began a probe, as the couple were married for just two months.

Chitra, known for her leading role in a Tamil serial ‘Pandian Stores’, was found dead inside a hotel room in Nazarathpet early on December 9. According to the police, Chitra was staying with her husband, Hemanth, in the hotel as it was close to the shooting location, EVP film city. The police had said that Hemanth had stepped out of the room after which Chitra killed herself.