Money lost in online scam recovered

The incident happened in the morning and a complaint was lodged with Madhavaram Cyber Cell in the evening.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madhavaram Cyber Crime cell acted swiftly and recovered Rs 44,500 which was stolen from a constable.The victim Venkatesan (29) is an Armed Reserve Constable from Puzhal. On December 8, a man posing as staff of State Bank of India informed that he was calling regarding increasing the credit card limit for his account.

“Venkatesan trusted the man since he had already applied for increasing the limit for his card. However, the fraudster had asked for OTP sent to his mobile phone and withdrew Rs 54,345 from SBI and a private bank,” said SI Suresh.

The incident happened in the morning and a complaint was lodged with Madhavaram Cyber Cell in the evening. Tracing the flow of money the police found that Rs 44,500 was sent through an mobile application for booking rental houses. 

“We immediately sent them an email and contacted the legal team to block further transfer of the money and to refund it. The money was returned to the complainant within a few days,” said the police officer. The complainant is a driver of former Director General of Police, S R Jangid. The ex-IPS officer appreciated the Cyber cell led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, K Balakrishnan.

