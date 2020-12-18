Curious case of Lorry parking and water logging woes in Mathur

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: During heavy rains, seven areas near Mathur, suffer from severe waterlogging. The reason - a raised lorry parking in Kalyana Sundaranar Nagar, obstructs water flow to the culvert on NH5, and which drains into the Kosasthalaiyar river.

The land, owned by multiple members of the same family, spans to around 55,000 square feet which has been raised above the ground to facilitate parking of numerous lorries, as a commercial venture.

However, locals allege that the patta was issued only for residential purposes to the individual and his family, as part of a 33-plot layout.

“Of the 33 plots, the family owns 23 plots and there are around 50 families including us residing in same layout for 20 years, mostly belonging to lower middle class families,” said Kalaiselvi, a local resident. “We have been fighting for a patta for over 10 years but it was rejected for us as officials said the land comes under ceiling limits. How patta was issued for the remaining 23 plots is a mystery to us,” she added. During recent rains, run off water hit the lorry parking, and flooded houses and areas like Chinnaswamy Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Kamalammal Nagar, Annanagar, etc.

Based on complaints, the then tahsildar intervened and made a pit within the premises, which allowed water drain into it. However, as soon as the official left, the pit was filled up, said residents. “We had asked the owner to at least temporarily allow for a way to drain the water until a permanent solution is found. However, they refused. The issue is that there is no other way for the water to drain,” said RS Babu, convenor of Manali-Mathur lake restoration committee, a federation of 31 residents welfare associations.

When Express reached out to the owner of the land, he said, “We have a patta. So we are well within our rights to do what we please. The corporation has to find an alternative way.” On why a business was being run on a residential patta, he said, “We are planning to build a house there soon.” The tahsildar said staff were looking into the patta’s legality and business operated there. A corporation official said, “The only way to drain water quickly is through the property. An alternative would be through a much farther route and may not be as effective.”