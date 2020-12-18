STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Curious case of Lorry parking and water logging woes in Mathur

During recent rains, run off water hit the lorry parking, and flooded houses and areas like Chinnaswamy Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Kamalammal Nagar, Annanagar, etc.

Published: 18th December 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

The lorry parking in Kalyana Sundaranar Nagar which obstructs water flow.

The lorry parking in Kalyana Sundaranar Nagar which obstructs water flow. (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: During heavy rains, seven areas near Mathur, suffer from severe waterlogging. The reason - a raised lorry parking in Kalyana Sundaranar Nagar, obstructs water flow to the culvert on NH5, and which drains into the Kosasthalaiyar river.  

The land, owned by multiple members of the same family, spans to around 55,000 square feet which has been raised above the ground to facilitate parking of numerous lorries, as a commercial venture. 
However, locals allege that the patta was issued only for residential purposes to the individual and his family, as part of a 33-plot layout. 

“Of the 33 plots, the family owns 23 plots and there are around 50 families including us residing in same layout for 20 years, mostly belonging to lower middle class families,” said Kalaiselvi, a local resident.  “We have been fighting for a patta for over 10 years but it was rejected for us as officials said the land comes under ceiling limits. How patta was issued for the remaining 23 plots is a mystery to us,” she added. During recent rains, run off water hit the lorry parking, and flooded houses and areas like Chinnaswamy Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Kamalammal Nagar, Annanagar, etc.

Based on complaints, the then tahsildar intervened and made a pit within the premises, which allowed water drain into it. However, as soon as the official left, the pit was filled up, said residents. “We had asked the owner to at least temporarily allow for a way to drain the water until a permanent solution is found. However, they refused. The issue is that there is no other way for the water to drain,” said RS Babu, convenor of Manali-Mathur lake restoration committee, a federation of 31 residents welfare associations. 

When Express reached out to the owner of the land, he said, “We have a patta. So we are well within our rights to do what we please. The corporation has to find an alternative way.” On why a business was being run on a residential patta, he said, “We are planning to build a house there soon.” The tahsildar said staff were looking into the patta’s legality and business operated there. A corporation official said, “The only way to drain water quickly is through the property. An alternative would be through a much farther route and may not be as effective.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mathur Kalyana Sundaranar Nagar waterlogging Kosasthalaiyar river
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp