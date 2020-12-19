‘Consider Ilayaraja’s meditation request on humanitarian grounds'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday asked Prasad studio owners to consider music director Ilayaraja’s request to enter the studio premises and meditate for a day, on humanitarian grounds.

Ilayaraja had moved the court seeking to restrain the owners of Prasad Digital Film Laboratories at Saligramam from interfering with his possession of a recording theatre in the studio premises. He also sought Rs 50 lakh as compensation for mental agony caused to him due to forcible eviction.

He also alleged in the petition that he was not permitted to take back his belongings. Advocate PS Raman said that the musician must be permitted to enter the theatre for one day, meditate there since he had spent almost all his life there composing music.

In response, senior counsel, representing the studio, PH Arvind Pandian assured that they are ready to return Ilayaraja’s belongings. As to permitting him to meditate in the studio, the counsel sought time to discuss it with client. Justice N Sathish Kumar adjourned case to December 21.