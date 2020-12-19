STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Electricity board staff demanding bribe for repairs’

Residents across the city allege that they have been paying bribes to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workmen for carrying out repair work in public space.

Published: 19th December 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bribe

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents across the city allege that they have been paying bribes to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workmen for carrying out repair work in public space. “Last month a few residents contacted the TNEB helpline to repair damaged wires on the street, they demanded Rs 4,500 saying Rs 1,000 was for material and Rs 3,500 for service charges. 

“However when EB officials were contacted, they said the public need not pay for the wires on the road,” said Senthil Kumar a resident of Ayyappanthangal. In another incident when one of the residents complained about the damaged transformer in their area, he had to pay Rs 350 for material. “Transformers supply power to all the houses. Why should residents pay the damage costs? It is the government’s responsibility,” he added. 

According to another resident from Nungambakkam who wished to stay anonymous, when he asked the EB workmen to repair one of the rusted electricity poles which was on the verge of falling down, they demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000. “The government allocates funds for this purpose. But when questioned, the linemen reply very rudely and even refuse coming to the area. Higher officials too demand bribes to get the issue sorted,” he said.

In most cases, the residents say, they have demanded bills from the linemen. “We have asked them to at least give us a proof of the amount we must pay to get the work done. However, they never do that. Half of the residents do not even know that they are paying a bribe when they pay for the repair works. “The higher officials must issue a clear circular stating what the residents must pay for and what they should not,” said P Bhargav, a resident of Velachery.

Responding to this, an official said demanding bribe is an offense and any repair works in public space will be carried out at government’s cost. The official requested the public to complain to higher officials, in such cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNEB Bribe corruption
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp