‘Electricity board staff demanding bribe for repairs’

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents across the city allege that they have been paying bribes to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workmen for carrying out repair work in public space. “Last month a few residents contacted the TNEB helpline to repair damaged wires on the street, they demanded Rs 4,500 saying Rs 1,000 was for material and Rs 3,500 for service charges.

“However when EB officials were contacted, they said the public need not pay for the wires on the road,” said Senthil Kumar a resident of Ayyappanthangal. In another incident when one of the residents complained about the damaged transformer in their area, he had to pay Rs 350 for material. “Transformers supply power to all the houses. Why should residents pay the damage costs? It is the government’s responsibility,” he added.

According to another resident from Nungambakkam who wished to stay anonymous, when he asked the EB workmen to repair one of the rusted electricity poles which was on the verge of falling down, they demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000. “The government allocates funds for this purpose. But when questioned, the linemen reply very rudely and even refuse coming to the area. Higher officials too demand bribes to get the issue sorted,” he said.

In most cases, the residents say, they have demanded bills from the linemen. “We have asked them to at least give us a proof of the amount we must pay to get the work done. However, they never do that. Half of the residents do not even know that they are paying a bribe when they pay for the repair works. “The higher officials must issue a clear circular stating what the residents must pay for and what they should not,” said P Bhargav, a resident of Velachery.

Responding to this, an official said demanding bribe is an offense and any repair works in public space will be carried out at government’s cost. The official requested the public to complain to higher officials, in such cases.