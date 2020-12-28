Chennai's Marina beach vendors fear loss of livelihood as number of shops to be slashed

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vendors who have been doing business along the Marina beach for as long as 40 years now fear they may lose their livelihoods, with the city corporation set to allocate only 900 shops for them from at least 1400 that are currently on the beach, based on a Madras High Court order.

Sekaran, a resident of the Slum Board settlements in Satyamurty Nagar, Vyasarpadi, was 28 when he first started selling sunglasses and other trinkets on the beach. Now, he has also added mobile accessories to his shop and usually makes around Rs 1500-Rs 2000 a day, he said.

“At 58, what else can I start to do now and where? I have two sons in college and I have to pay their fees. We have already been severely affected by the pandemic. I have an identity card that the Corporation themselves issued two years ago but now my fate is uncertain,” he said.

Sekaran and around 300 other vendors gathered in protest near the state guest house in Chepauk against the decision to restrict shops on the beach to 900, based on a High Court order. The court passed the directions in a suo motu hearing by a bench on the beautification and maintenance of the Marina beach.

One of the city corporation’s earlier surveys had identified 1477 shops along the beach not including the 350 shops along the loop road and they were issued identity cards.Now, not only will 900 of these vendors be allocated carts, 40% of the allotment will go to outsiders, further reducing their chances of getting an allotment, said existing vendors.

“Now it is all down to chance since the Corporation has said the 900 vendors will be selected from scrutinised applications based on a lot system. Many of these vendors are old and have been doing business here for around 40 years. Where will they go now?” said V Maheswaran, secretary of the National Association of Street Vendors of India.

Fresh applications were received at Ripon building from those wanting to set up carts on the Marina under two categories -- Category A for the existing vendors and Category B for those who want to do business from outside. The Corporation will also prune vendors based on the goods they sell -- those selling clothes, mobile repair shops and several others will not be permitted on the beach.

When asked if the vendors who are left out will be offered alternative accommodation, a senior corporation official said that no decision has been made on it yet.

“We have received the applications under the two categories and we will start scrutinising them for three days starting tomorrow,” the official said.