'Namma Chennai': Selfie spot on Marina to be open for public within a week

The structure will come up opposite the Queen Mary’s College with the words ‘Namma Chennai’ in a combination of Tamil and English

Published: 28th December 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

The ‘Namma Chennai’ structure built at a cost of Rs 22 lakh will be inaugurated within a week before the Pongal celebrations (Photo| R Satish Babu)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The selfie spot that is being built near the Marina beach will be open to the public within a week, ahead of Pongal celebrations in the city, according to senior corporation officials.

The words ‘Namma Chennai’ will stand on a three-foot pedestal, towering about 10 feet in height. The typography has been made at a cost of Rs 22 lakh.

The typography at the selfie spot will be accompanied by other arrangements around it including a seating area opposite the structure. These are being made at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh.

“This will be an accessible space. We took a recent decision to relay the flooring as well to make the entire structure more appealing,” said a senior corporation official.

The structure will come up opposite the Queen Mary’s College with the words ‘Namma Chennai’ in a combination of Tamil and English. While it was supposed to be completed earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown from March had delayed progress.

“We are looking to create another landmark on the beach that will resonate with both city residents, especially the young and also tourists to the city who never fail to visit the Marina beach,” said
another corporation official.

“We also think that such structures help in encouraging a sense of ownership towards the city and build civic responsibility,” the official added.

In June this year, the ‘I love Kovai’ selfie spot was inaugurated along the Ukkadam Periyakulam lake in Coimbatore as part of the lake renovation project. The Avadi Municipal Corporation had also set up an ‘I love Avadi’ selfie point to encourage litter free zones.

Comments

