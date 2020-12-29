Chennai's 62-km Outer Ring Road to open next week, will relieve traffic congestion

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two-decade-old Outer Ring Road Project from Vandalur to Minjur will be opened next week, according to a top official from the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company.

The 62-km project was earlier scheduled to be opened last month. However, it got delayed due to the rains.

Land acquisition for the entire project is yet to be completed. An official said the second phase of the 33.10 km stretch from Nemilichery to Minjur would be finished but hurdles remain over the support infrastructure. These include the laying of service roads and the junctions of the stretch. "We are hoping that the land acquisition for the entire project will be finished within the next six months," said the official.

The Outer Ring Road was developed as part of the recommendations of the first master plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area to relieve traffic congestion in the city by connecting with national highways. The second master plan has also identified localities along the ORR as potential areas for future growth.

The Outer Ring Road connects NH 45 (GST Road) at Vandalur, NH 4 (GWT Road) at Nazarathpet, NH 205 (CTH Road) at Nemilichery (Thiruninravur), NH 5 (GNT Road) at Nallur and TPP road at Minjur. The first phase of a 29.2 km project from Vandalur to Nemilichery has been completed and opened for traffic.

It is learnt that a negotiation committee has been formed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to resolve the land acquisition issue and complete the project soon. The issue is over the land value fixed by land acquisition officers and is being sorted out, sources told The New Indian Express.