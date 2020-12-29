Drunk doctor steals patrol vehicle, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A doctor, whose car was seized for drunk-driving, was arrested after he allegedly stole a patrol vehicle. The police said he was arrested after a hot chase.According to sources, the suspect, Muthu Vignesh (31), who works at a private hospital allegedly consumed liquor and drove his car to Kilpauk around 1 am on Sunday. The traffic police intercepted him and seized the car. However, Muthu picked up a quarrel with the police.

Around 3.45 am, Muthu returned to Kilpauk signal when a sub-inspector and a patrol vehicle driver were at work, and drove the vehicle away towards Egmore. The duo chased him on a two-wheeler and nabbed him after he crashed into an autorickshaw. A case was registered and he was remanded.