STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Drunk doctor steals patrol vehicle, held

A doctor, whose car was seized for drunk-driving, was arrested after he allegedly stole a patrol vehicle.

Published: 29th December 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A doctor, whose car was seized for drunk-driving, was arrested after he allegedly stole a patrol vehicle. The police said he was arrested after a hot chase.According to sources, the suspect, Muthu Vignesh (31), who works at a private hospital allegedly consumed liquor and drove his car to Kilpauk around 1 am on Sunday. The traffic police intercepted him and seized the car. However, Muthu picked up a quarrel with the police.

Around 3.45 am, Muthu returned to Kilpauk signal when a sub-inspector and a patrol vehicle driver were at work, and drove the vehicle away towards Egmore. The duo chased him on a two-wheeler and nabbed him after he crashed into an autorickshaw. A case was registered and he was remanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp