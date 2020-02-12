Home Cities Chennai

Water Expo and Renewable Energy Expo to be held 

The third edition of Renewable Energy Expo 2020 (RE 2020) will be held from February 13 to February 15 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third edition of Renewable Energy Expo 2020 (RE 2020) will be held from February 13 to February 15 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam. In the last two years, the Renewable Energy Expo has received tremendous response with various solar industry players across the globe participating in the event. The event has created multiple opportunities for the small, medium and key market players. 

The main theme of RE 2020 is to attract large-scale investments for the renewable energy sector in India. Organised by Water Today Pvt Ltd, this event aims to provide a platform to deliberate and discuss key policies and strategic issues to accelerate the growth of renewable energy in India. Leading members from the Indian industry, the government, think tanks and multilateral organisations will be present at the three-day event.

The event will provide vital information about the latest concepts, trends and technological developments with special focus on fostering co-operation for generating green business. The exhibition will showcase latest green technologies, equipment, products and services. It is a big platform for the industry stakeholders to showcase manufacturing capabilities, new technologies, investment opportunities and solutions that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support climate mitigation and adaptation across all levels. In addition to many Indian public and private companies, various companies from leading countries, including Germany, Italy, USA and UK are participating in this expo. 

During these days, Water Today will also organise Water Expo at the same venue. Market leaders and technological pioneers in water and wastewater treatment solutions will present their innovations. Over 250 exhibitors, including all the market leaders and technological pioneers from both India and abroad, will present their technologies and solutions. The theme, ‘Sustainable water & wastewater solutions for a better future’, will give exhibitors and attendees unprecedented access to projects, funding and collaborators. The Water Expo will be attended by water utility and plant operators, engineers and consultants, manufacturers, distributors, and import/export experts.

Aim of RE 2020
