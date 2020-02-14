Home Cities Chennai

Porur lake gets filthier, residents’ request to desilt stuck in red tape

WRD officials say non-cooperation and inaction from panchayat worsening the situation

Published: 14th February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Constant garbage dumping in Porur and Iyyapanthangal areas along the Porur lake bund continues to pollute the water body | martin louis

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Porur lake, one of the secondary drinking water sources in the city, continues to be plagued by contamination from constant garbage dumping. Delay in desilting is adding to the lake’s woes. Heaps of garbage is being dumped along the lake bunds in Rajaganapathy Nagar in Iyyanpanthangal, for close to a decade now. Over the years, many residents have even vacated their houses due to the unbearable stench and mosquito menace. Residents said local panchayat trucks and even corporation lorries dump garbage collected from Moulivakkam, Kattupakkam and Porur areas, here. They said during heavy rains, the leachate from this mini dumpyard, leaks into the lake, polluting it. Near Thelliyar Agaram, construction debris and more plastic waste was found dumped along the bunds.

“We have complained many times to the authorities concerned. But so far, we have received no response. Cows eat this strewn plastic waste too. I couldn’t abandon the land I own here due to the fear of encroachment,” said V Veluswamy, a long-time resident who lives close to this spot. While one side of the 240-acre lake provides drinking water to central Chennai, the other, which comes under Iyyapanthangal, has always been polluted by constant dumping of waste. Through infiltration wells and from the lake’s surface, close to two million litres of water is supplied to the city everyday.

The Water Resource Department had planned to carry out the second phase of desilting works in the lake, but residents said no such efforts were done recently. Out of 3.8 lakh cubic metres of silt, only 0.9 cubic metres was removed a year ago. Work to remove close to 1.9 lakh cubic tonnes of silt is still pending for the past one year due to bureaucratic delay. Sources said that a request sent to Thiruvallur collector’s office to allow the mines department to clear the silt, is stuck in paperwork. A senior official from WRD said that lack of cooperation and action from Kundrathur panchayat officials was worsening the situation. “We had written to them even a week ago to clean the garbage dumped in the lake and also to stop sewage inflow from stormwater drains in Moulivakkam. Without their help, it is impossible to stop this menace,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Porur lake
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp