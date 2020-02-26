Sketching conservation

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: All she needs is some space to sit, and shade over her head. She often travels everywhere with a backpack loaded with stationery that she will need to paint. Meet Suvetta Lakshminarayanan, who loves to share her enthusiasm and passion for architecture through sketches and illustration. It’s been five years since she moved to Chennai from Kuwait to pursue her undergraduate studies in architecture and fell in love with the city for its historical monuments. “There’s history everywhere. I admire the architectural style of buildings in Tamil Nadu and the Indo-Saracenic style. It’s enthralling how different styles of construction from all over the globe influenced the buildings in the city. I might have seen magnificent structures in foreign countries but this city carries a special charm,” said Suvetta.

Suvetta is an alumna of Measi Academy

Every building has life and a story to tell, in Suvetta’s imagination. She wants to keep the architectural heritage and culture alive through art. The goal is to create products that will speak volumes of what the city offers to its patrons. Her latest work is a sketch series on 12 historical monuments in the city, including Government Museum, Chennai Central Railway station, Victoria Public Hall, Senate House, National Art Gallery and Bharat Insurance Company among others.

“It’s common to overlook the intricacies of a building structure at the first instance. I take time to notice the frames of windows, colour patterns, the terrace, and other detailing. After that I sketch and paint them with watercolours. You see beyond the obvious when you sketch,” shared Suvetta, who is preparing for her higher studies abroad in the field of conservation and restoration.

The architect recently made a sketch of Parry’s Corner’s area map for a walk hosted by Madras Inherited. She has a penchant for sending handmade postcards bearing her illustrations with facts about a particular building she’s sketched on the back of it. “These are personalised gifts for friends and family. I sketch the monuments in the place I visit. Recently, I visited Vancouver and made a few cards. I’ve also sketched temples in Hampi and Kanchipuram. There’s always an A5 sketchbook, a couple of pencils and pens in my backpack,” said Suvetta, who also enjoys sketching tiles and flooring patterns. Suvetta wants to bring out an interactive colouring book for patrons. “I want to spread awareness about conservation through these artworks. People should know their city and the value of its architecture. I also hope to contribute to the field of heritage management after my higher studies,” said Suvetta. For details, Instagram: Suvetta Lakshminarayanan

