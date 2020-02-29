Two arrested for abetting suicide of family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine days after a family of four allegedly killed themselves, Tiruvallur police have arrested two men on Friday, on charges of abetting suicide. The duo were remanded to judicial custody.

The arrested were identified as Siva (48), and his son Ajith (24) from Kokkupalayam village near Gummidipoondi. According to the police, Siva’s brother Ravi and his family had allegedly committed suicide on February 20 over a property dispute..

“The family recorded a video before committing suicide, stating that Siva and Ajith often threatened and caused them mental depression over the property, and that the duo would be responsible for their death,” said police.

