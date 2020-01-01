Repoll in 9 booths today after ballot paper mishap

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered repoll in nine booths. Repoll was necessitated since ballot papers were wrongly distributed on December 30. Repolling will take place for Vilangalpattu Village Panchayat Ward No 4 in Cuddalore Panchayat Union (booth no 242AV), Naalumavadi Village Panchayat chairperson in Alwarthirunagari Panchayat Union - Thoothukudi district (booth Nos 67AV, 68AV, 69AV, 70AV and 71AV), Thanikottakam Village Panchayat Ward No 2 in Vedaranyam Panchayat Union - Nagapattinam district (booth No 119), Uppukottai Village Panchayat Ward No 8 in Bodinaickanur Panchayat Union - Theni district (booth No 52AV) and Vanjinagaram Village Panchayat in Kottampatti Panchayat Union - Madurai district (booth No 91).