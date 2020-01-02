New cattle grid traps more men than bovines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after a 40-year-old fruit vendor slipped and his legs got stuck in a newly set up cattle grid, four others suffered a similar fate at the Koyambedu market on Tuesday. According to the police, Arun (38), Siva (47), Krishnaswamy (41) and Kumar (42), employed as loadmen and vendors at the market, got stuck one after the other within a span of 10 minutes.

“At the 18th gate, the cattle grid was newly laid on December 28 to avoid the entry of cattle entering the market. Owing to the heavy rain the previous day and early morning, the grid was completely covered and not visible,” said a police officer.

While Arun and Siva, who were walking out of the market, got stuck in the grid, Krishnaswamy and Kumar, who followed them, in a bid to rescue them, got stuck as well, said the police.