Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on January 4

By Express News Service

For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas. Power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed.

The following places will be affected:

SOTHUPERUMBEDU: Sothuperumbedu, Karanodai, Athur and Devaneri, Solavaram and Angadu, Sirunium and Nallur, Orakadu and Budur, Gnayeru and Nerkundram, Kummanur and Angadu, Part of Arumanthai and Vichur.

CHEMBARAMBAKKAM: Entire Nazarathpet area, Meppur, Varatharajapuram, Bangalore Trunk road, part of Chembarambakkam, part of Thirumazhisai, part of Malayambakkam, Agaramel.

AYYAPAKKAM: Abarna Nagar, V.G.N Platina, Chennai Garden city, M.G.R Nagar, K.S.R Garden.

VYSARPADI: EH Road, B V colony, Sastri Nagar, Indira Gandhi Nagar, Stepensan road, Vyasar Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Mpm st, Vysarpadi market area, Vysarpai industrial estate, Pudu Nagar, East, West, Central, Cross area, A, B, C, Kalyana Puram area, Sathyamoorthy Nagar, 1 to 25 and 42 to 48, Sameyar thottom, Palla st 1 to 3, Udaya Suryan Nagar, SA colony area Sharma Nagar Quarters, Gandhi Nagar.

ST THOMAS MOUNT: Mangaliamman Koil area, North Parade road, Mount Poonamalle road, Indira Nagar, Karaiyar Koil, Nazerethpuram, Officers Training Academy, Naval, Naval Residence area, Woodcreek country, Thulasingapuram, Meenambakkam and Airport area, Mariyapuram, Burma colony, Mathiyas Nagar, European line, Bazaar road, Mettu st, Kalainyar Nagar, Seven wells st, Arcot Pattai, Raman Koil street, West Mada street, Bajanai Koil Street, Pandiyan street, Morrison 1st to 5th street.