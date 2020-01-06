Chinese tech giant CEO delivers lecture on Artificial Intelligence at IIT Madras fest 'Shaastra 2020'

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students, visitors and faculty hurried to the central lecture theatre in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Alumni Avenue in IIT Madras.

As part of their fest, Shaastra 2020, the institute had organised a lecture by Robin Li, the co-founder, CEO and chairman of the Chinese tech giant, Baidu. He spoke on the topic —Innovation in the age of AI.

Li spoke of Artificial Intelligence making its way into human life, AI in the present technology and its future use.

During the question and answer session, many in the audience questioned the impact AI technology will have on jobs. “The technology we will have by the time it gets to that, will require a different skillset and will open up job opportunities in new fields,” he replied.

The entrance to the auditorium where stalls were set up in, was lit with Chinese lanterns decorated with paper flowers. A computer gaming stall had been set up which attracted children and adults, alike.

“I play counter-strike at home with my friends. Today, all of us came here to compete with each other,” said Lalit Naicker, a 12-year-old.

One stall had set up a board game where players had to move a magnet from one end to the other, without touching it to the sides and within a time-limit.

The food stalls were at the entrance. But for those who dared to go beyond them, there were stalls on the latest defence technology, robotics and AI technology.

Seven demonstrations and two samosas later, we stepped outside. Students chatted excitedly as they entered the auditorium.

A few children held out blades of plucked grass, as they beckoned a shy deer looking for scraps.