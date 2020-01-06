Home Cities Chennai

Chinese tech giant CEO delivers lecture on Artificial Intelligence at IIT Madras fest 'Shaastra 2020'

As part of their fest, Shaastra 2020, the institute had organised a lecture by Robin Li, the co-founder, CEO and chairman of the Chinese tech giant, Baidu. He spoke on the topic —Innovation in the age

Published: 06th January 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Robin Li spoke on innovation in the age of AI

Robin Li spoke on innovation in the age of AI

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students, visitors and faculty hurried to the central lecture theatre in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Alumni Avenue in IIT Madras.

As part of their fest, Shaastra 2020, the institute had organised a lecture by Robin Li, the co-founder, CEO and chairman of the Chinese tech giant, Baidu. He spoke on the topic —Innovation in the age of AI.

Li spoke of Artificial Intelligence making its way into human life, AI in the present technology and its future use.

During the question and answer session, many in the audience questioned the impact AI technology will have on jobs. “The technology we will have by the time it gets to that, will require a different skillset and will open up job opportunities in new fields,” he replied.

The entrance to the auditorium where stalls were set up in, was lit with Chinese lanterns decorated with paper flowers. A computer gaming stall had been set up which attracted children and adults, alike.

“I play counter-strike at home with my friends. Today, all of us came here to compete with each other,” said Lalit Naicker, a 12-year-old.

One stall had set up a board game where players had to move a magnet from one end to the other, without touching it to the sides and within a time-limit.

The food stalls were at the entrance. But for those who dared to go beyond them, there were stalls on the latest defence technology, robotics and AI technology.

Seven demonstrations and two samosas later, we stepped outside. Students chatted excitedly as they entered the auditorium.

A few children held out blades of plucked grass, as they beckoned a shy deer looking for scraps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras Chennai IIT Madras fest
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp