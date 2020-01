Here is the list of areas in Chennai facing power shutdown on January 09

By Express News Service

For carrying out maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, the power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed. Here is the list.

MATHUR: Vadaperumbakkam, V.S Mani Nagar, Kanniamman Nagar, MRH Road, Manjambakkam, Ranga Garden, Vinayagapuram, Anbu valarmathy Nagar, Chinna Thoppu, Kandasamy Nagar, 200ft ring road, Manjambakkam.

IIT AREA: Rengarajapuram, Sri Nagar colony, South Avenue, North Mada Street, Anna university.

NOLAMBUR: NNS, HIG, MIG, Chinna Nolambur, Adayalampet, Kongu Nagar, Mugappair West Block 1 to 8 th Block, Rajan Garden, Panneer Nagar, Mohanaram Nagar, Jaswanth Nagar, Reddy Palayam area AIBEA Nagar, Vellalar Street, Eri Scheme, Gangai Amman Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar, Keel ayanambakk