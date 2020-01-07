Hospital staff attacked by girlfriend’s ex-lover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old contract staff employee of the Stanley Government hospital, was allegedly attacked by a man on Monday morning.

According to the police, M Ravi (38), a resident of Vyasarpadi, works as a housekeeper at the hospital. “On Monday morning, when Ravi was at work, one Ayyapan approached him. When the duo were talking inside the premises near the parking space, Ayyapan suddenly took out a knife. While Ravi ran inside the hospital building, Ayyapan chased and attacked him,” said a police officer.

The inmates and other people ran in different directions, screaming for help. The police personnel inside the hospital chased and nabbed Ayyapan, and Ravi was admitted at the outpatient block. The Washermenpet police registered a case.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ayyapan was in a relationship with a woman, working as a housekeeper in Stanley hospital. Recently, she broke up with him and was staying with Ravi, said the police. Further investigations are on.