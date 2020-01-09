Potholes in Perambur twin bridge a threat to motorists

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last decade, residents of Perambur rejoiced and rued the construction of the twin bridge at Perambur Loco Works. While it served as a link to several parts of the city, the structure also become a cause of worry for locals. In the past year, the twin bridge was patched up at least three times. Yet, it has wide cracks and deep potholes. Residents say the shoddy repair work has only made the bridge more dangerous and accidents have become common.

“The bridge was inaugurated in 2011. It was in a good condition for about five years. But for the past three years, it is in a state of neglect. When residents complain about the issue, the authorities fill the potholes with rubble, only for it to be damaged again within a week,” said PS Narayanan, a Perambur resident.

Built at a cost of `9.5 crore, the bridge works as a crucial link to the residents of Jawahar Nagar, Perambur, Ayanavaram and Kolathur.

“The potholes increased, particularly over the past six months. Some of them are even one-foot deep. Numerous two-wheelers skid while trying to avoid the cracks. It is a lethal ride during late hours as the illumination is very poor,” said Dinesh, who runs a small shop near the bridge.Even the road leading to the bridge is in a similar condition. Pedestrians say it has become impossible to walk on the road because of the dust from the rubble. “The pedestrian lane of the bridge is seldom used and it has now become unsafe because anti-social elements have started to occupy the space at night. The officials must take immediate action to avert any unfortunate event,” said one of the pedestrians.

The twin bridge was built after repeated plea by the residents, as the previous bridge, which runs parallel to the twin bridge, is narrow. It is 6.3 metres wide and 508 metres long, goes over nine railway lines and has a 1.8-m wide pedestrian footpath and two ramps. When contacted, a Corporation official said repair works will begin soon. However, no comments were made regarding the condition of the road.