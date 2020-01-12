Prepare annual panel for promotion, says HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed State Fire and Rescue Services department to prepare a year-wise panel for promotion to the post of station officer for three years from the panel year of 2016-17 by including all eligible persons as per Special Rules for Tamil Nadu Fire and Subordinate Services, as amended by reckoning the seniority in the feeder post of Leading Fireman.

On such preparation of the panel and giving promotion orders, consequential service and monetary benefits should also be granted to the promoted candidates within three months, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

He was disposing of a writ petition from M Ramasubramaniam and two others seeking to quash a department order dated November 8, 2019, and consequently direct Home (Police) department and Director of Fire Services to prepare the year-wise panel for promotion to the post of Station Officer from panel years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 by including the names of the petitioners and other eligible persons. This process should be completed in three months.