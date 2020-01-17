Home Cities Chennai

FASTag comes into effect at 35 toll gates across Tamil Nadu

About 25 per cent of the lanes in 13 toll plazas will be converted into hybrid allowing motorists to pay user fee both in cash and through FASTag.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Union government earlier this year made it mandatory for all vehicles using toll plazas to be fixed with FASTag cards.

The Union government last year made it mandatory for all vehicles using toll plazas to be fixed with FASTag cards. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: FASTag-enabled user fee came into effect in 35 toll gates on national highways across the State on Thursday. However, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the deadline for mandatory electronic toll collection at 13 toll gates till February 14.

About 25 per cent of the lanes in 13 toll plazas will be converted into hybrid allowing motorists to pay user fee both in cash and through FASTag.

“Barring one lane at the extreme left in both directions for cash payment, all other lanes in 35 toll gates will accept user fee only through FASTag,” said NHAI sources.

The move comes in the wake of NHAI informing the government that high cash transaction was recorded in these 13 toll plazas since FASTag system was partially implemented from December 15. 

Later, the deadline for FASTag was extended till January 15 owing to shortage of devices. Cash payment lanes in these 13 toll plazas witnessed a huge vehicular pile-up since implementation of FASTag. Three toll gates between Tambaram and Padalur on Chennai - Tiruchy NH are allowed for cash payment till February 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fastag Tamil Nadu
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp