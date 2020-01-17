FASTag comes into effect at 35 toll gates across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: FASTag-enabled user fee came into effect in 35 toll gates on national highways across the State on Thursday. However, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the deadline for mandatory electronic toll collection at 13 toll gates till February 14.



About 25 per cent of the lanes in 13 toll plazas will be converted into hybrid allowing motorists to pay user fee both in cash and through FASTag.



“Barring one lane at the extreme left in both directions for cash payment, all other lanes in 35 toll gates will accept user fee only through FASTag,” said NHAI sources.



The move comes in the wake of NHAI informing the government that high cash transaction was recorded in these 13 toll plazas since FASTag system was partially implemented from December 15.



Later, the deadline for FASTag was extended till January 15 owing to shortage of devices. Cash payment lanes in these 13 toll plazas witnessed a huge vehicular pile-up since implementation of FASTag. Three toll gates between Tambaram and Padalur on Chennai - Tiruchy NH are allowed for cash payment till February 14.