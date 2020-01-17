Home Cities Chennai

‘Fee must be refunded if case is settled out of court’

The scope of settlement by the parties to the appeal suit out of court, neither be restricted nor be narrowed down.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Once a case is settled out of court, either through arbitrator, conciliator, mediator or through a Lok Adalat pursuant to orders of the court or settled between the parties through their own conciliators, mediators or through their respective counsel, then the parties are entitled to refund of full court fee, Madras High Court has held.

In the event of dishonouring the entitlement of refund, then the same will cause discrimination amongst the same class of people, who had settled civil disputes out of court and such a discrimination is not only unconstitutional, but in violation of the spirit and scope of amended Section 69-A of Tamil Nadu Court Fees and Suits Valuation Act and with reference to Section 89 of Code of Civil Procedure, Justice S M Subramaniam said. He was allowing a writ petition from MC Subramaniam of Coimbatore, who prayed for a directive to High Court Registry to refund court fee.

Even in cases, where parties had withdrawn the appeal suit by filing a memo or affidavit stating that the disputes are settled out of court, they are entitled for refund under this provision, the judge said. It is not necessary while permitting parties to withdraw the appeal suit, there must be a separate order for refund of court fee as the parties are entitled under the statute for such refund.

The scope of settlement by the parties to the appeal suit out of court, neither be restricted nor be narrowed down. The very purpose and object of amendment to Code of Civil Procedure as well as the Act is to encourage litigants to settle disputes out of court. Thus, courts cannot restrict the scope or discriminate litigants, who have settled the issues out of Court in a particular manner under Section 89 of Code of Civil Procedure, the judge said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp