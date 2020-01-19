Fake agents busted by CBI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A racket that preyed on the fears of suspects in CBI cases has been busted. The investigating agency arrested two persons, natives of Madurai and Hyderabad, for allegedly posing as CBI officials and demanding bribe from people named suspects in various cases. The duo and a few others were booked on Thursday.

According to a CBI release, searches were held in Chennai, Hyderabad, Madurai and Sivakasi. Several mobile phones, WhatsApp messages and documents incriminating the suspects were recovered.“The duo and others threatened and demanded huge bribe from various individuals who faced cases with central law enforcement agencies. One suspect contacted an accused in a bank fraud case and sought money in the name of CBI officials posted in New Delhi,” the release said.

It is alleged that the duo used a malicious software to spoof CBI Head Office landline number and made multiple phone calls. The release said that the Hyderabad native met a case suspect in Guntur on January 4. Posing as an officer, he demanded a huge amount to be handed over within two days. Further probe is on.