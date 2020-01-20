Home Cities Chennai

CCTV footage help police nab Chennai mobile phone snatchers 

They were picked up after the police combed CCTV footage based on three complaints of snatching incidents in Taramani police jurisdiction this month.

Published: 20th January 2020 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai police watching CCTV camera footages from control room. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two mobile phone snatchers were arrested recently. They were picked up after the police combed CCTV footage based on three complaints of snatching incidents in Taramani police jurisdiction this month. Three phone and three bikes were seized from them.  They were remanded to judicial custody.
The suspects were identified as S Vasanthakumar (20) alias Mayi of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and R Purushothaman (22) of Tiruvanmiyur. 

Police said that Vasanthakumar has cases pending against him while Purushotham is a first-time offender.
“Vasanthakumar came out of prison only four months ago and stole a bullet. Since it was proving difficult to ply his trade, he ditched it and began using scooters of his friends. Purushothaman joined him.

Meanwhile, another incident was reported from Virugambakkam on Saturday. Manimaran of Saligramam, who works as an assistant director, was walking on the Bhaskar Colony third street when two bike-borne men snatched his phone. 

70-year-old mowed down
Chennai: A 70-year-old man was fatally knocked down by a vehicle in Villivakkam on Saturday evening. The deceased Perumal of Kolathur worked as a painter. He was walking on the Padi flyover when he was hit by a speeding vehicle from behind. He died on the spot. On information, Thirumangalam police retrieved the body. A probe is on.

TAGS
mobile phone snatchers  Chennai police Chennai crime Taramani
