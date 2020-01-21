Home Cities Chennai

‘Polluter’ Kamarajar Port asked to pay Rs 8 crore for violating norms

NGT has directed to pay the amount within two months to CPCB; the move comes after a panel formed by the green bench  submitted evidence in a report 

Published: 21st January 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kamarajar Port dumping dredged material in the CRZ area | P Jawahar

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal on Monday has lashed out at government-owned Kamajar Port Limited and North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) for continuously violating environmental norms, thereby degrading Ennore ecosystem which is a critical habitat in terms of flood mitigation for North Chennai. 

Invoking ‘Polluter Pays’ principle, the green bench has directed the Kamarajar Port to deposit Rs 8.35 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board within two months. The move comes after the NGT-appointed panel found damning evidence in the report it submitted to the tribunal on Monday.

The report talked about destruction of mangroves and heavy metals contaminating the soil due to illegal dumping of dredged soil in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area in Ennore Creek. The committee, comprising officials from CPCB, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and IIT Madras, collected soil samples at all nine dredged material dumpsites. Satellite images reveal that dredged material has not been completely removed.  

“The mangroves in the area may be lost due to dumping. Currently, the mangroves in the area are very thin. The port authority has not adopted any scientific methods to remediate the soil or to restore the soil/mangroves to regional conditions,” the report, accessed by Express, reads. The report also says elements such as magnesium, aluminium, iron, potassium, chromium, lead and calcium are present in soil at high concentration. “The elements are found in high concentrations at a depth of 100cm below the ground, indicating that the metals have leached from the dredged material dumpsite. Since such high concentrations are present in the soil, there is a possibility of groundwater contamination and also surrounding surface water bodies,” says the report. 

The port authorities claimed that a total of 83,533 Cum of dredged material has been removed following NGT order as compared 73,113 Cum to material dumped in the CRZ notified area for the development of additional coal berths during 2015. Sunil Paliwal, Chairman cum Managing Director of Kamarajar Port, told Express, “We have removed the dumped material to best of our capability. Since NGT has directed us not to use heavy machinery, we had to do it manually. I am yet to see what committee has said in the report. What ever the technical recommendations made by the committee and directions given by the tribunal will be examined and followed.”

NGT rejects NCTPS action plan
North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS), which is another major polluter, has submitted an action plan which was incorporated by the joint committee in its report. However, NGT bench has rejected the action plan where the timeline of remedial works extended up to 2023. The green bench said such a long rope cannot be granted and directed the committee to come-up with shorter timeline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Kamajar Port
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp