Home Cities Chennai

Second wife eligible for pension after death of first: Madras HC

The case relates to a petition filed by C Sarojini Devi whose husband married her in in February 1975, while he was still married to his first wife.

Published: 27th January 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (Photo | EPS)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second wife is entitled to payment of family pension after the death of the first wife, the Madras High Court has ruled. The case relates to a petition filed by C Sarojini Devi. She said that her husband A Chinnasamy was working with the Morappur Panchayat Union in Dharmapuri district.

He married Sarojini Devi in February 1975, while he was still married to his first wife Pancholai. Chinnasamy and Pancholai had three children. Due to ill health, Pancholai died in April 1997. After her death, Chinnasamy nominated Devi to receive his pension, in 1999. He later died in 2009.

When Devi applied for pension, the local fund audit department rejected her claim, saying her marriage with Chinnasamy was not valid. She then approached the court. After hearing the matter, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said there will be no difficulty in concluding that the marriage between Devi and Chinnasamy was ‘illegal and not recognised by law’.        

“In this view, the court has to lean towards the presumption of marriage, rather than branding the petitioner as a concubine,” the judge said. The audit body has been asked to grant Devi pension, including arrears, and grant the sum within 12 weeks.

Cohabited for long

For 34 long years, the petitioner and Chinnasamy lived as husband and wife, and their long co-habitation itself raised that presumption of marriage. Added to that, Chinnasamy had nominated her in 1999 to receive a family pension, the judge observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Second wife pension Morappur Panchayat Union C Sarojini Devi
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp